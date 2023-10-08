Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements

ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections.

MDANTSANE - African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for what he’s labelled a realistic assessment of the party's achievements and future goals.

Mantashe addressed ANC members at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape during a party manifesto review.

This is part of the ruling party's campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.

ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections.

Mantashe was addressing ANC members attending the party's 2019 manifesto review in Mdantsane.

He emphasizes the need for innovative methods to empower people while maintaining government support saying the people should be their own liberators.

"If you going to build houses mayor, visit Cuba to study their model, the state provides the technical support to the team. People build their own houses. We'll be changing the society when we do that. We will be making the people their own liberators."