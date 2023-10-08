Joburg residents struggle with water shortages amid heatwave

Johannesburg residents are bemoaning the constant water shortages, which is being worsened by the city's current heatwave.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents have taken to social media to air their frustration over ongoing water interruptions.

Some parts of the city remain with low-pressure water, while some areas’ taps are completely dry, as Gauteng continues to grapple with a looming water crisis.

Joburg Water said reservoirs across the metro remain at critically low levels and have been worsened by operational challenges at the Eikenhof pump station.

Residents said this is the worst time not to have a consistent water supply, as Gauteng deals with a heatwave.

The South African Weather Service issued a heatwave warning this week, which has led to high temperatures in some parts of the province until Sunday.

One resident on social platform X said on top of not having water for days, tankers have not been deployed to areas in days.

Another X user said Joburg Water needs to find a more permanent solution to the water challenges, as the interruptions are inconvenient.

Currently, Joburg Water said its Linden reservoir is at critically low levels due to poor supply and high demand.

The utility is urging residents to use water sparingly during this time.