DA calls for Parliament Speaker to be probed over secretary's salary

Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nkqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo are accused of misleading Parliament over the salary of secretary to Parliament, Xolile George.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube is calling for Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nkqakula to be investigated.

The Sunday Times reported that George earns an inflated salary of R4.4 million rand per annum.

Gwarube said this is double the R2.6 million salary a secretary of parliament should be earning.

"This goes against the principles of transparency. This goes against the sound financial management of Parliament, considering the fact that as members of parliament, we were asked to adopt a motion that said that the secretary to Parliament will be earning R2.6 million."