CoCT residents will face water supply disruptions due to planned maintenance

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is warning residents of water supply disruptions due to planned maintenance work.

The disruptions are set to take place from Monday to Thursday this coming week.

Areas to be affected are Wynberg and Plumstead, Die Wingerd, Greenway Rise and other areas in the Somerset surroundings.

The Sunning Hill, Bloubergstrand, Flamingo, and Table View residents are also requested to store emergency water supplies.

"As part of the city's commitment to invest in our infrastructure and to make sure that we remain a working city, we will continue our maintenance projects across the city this coming week. These include pipes and valves installations, repairs and replacements, but also the very necessary zero pressure tests and conditional assessments" said the city's water and sanitation mayoral member, Zahid Badroodien.