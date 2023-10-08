Cash-In Transit Association of South Africa worried about spike in heists

Since January there have been 249 cash-in-transit robberies, which has sparked concern amongst those in the industry.

The Cash-In Transit Association of South Africa (Citsa) said they are extremely concerned about the drastic increase in CIT robberies across the country.

Since January there have been 249 robberies, a 30% increase from the same period last year.

On Saturday, the N12 in Johannesburg was closed off following a CIT robbery when a cash van was blown up.

Citsa’s Grant Clark said the worst part is, we have yet to reach the busiest months for CIT robberies.

“In October, we have already had 10 incidents and we haven’t even got through most of the month. Normally this time of year we see a spike in the incidents in the November and mid-December period, so it’s extremely concerning.”

Clark said almost half of all of the CIT robberies committed in SA take place in Gauteng.

“In the Gauteng province, Gauteng central itself, the Krugersdorp areas and in and around the airport are also high-risk areas. In Pretoria and north of Pretoria is also considered a high-risk area.”