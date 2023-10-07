Waste collection services to resume in parts of Cape Town

The City suspended its services in areas such as Gugulethu and Philippi due to ongoing attacks and threats to its staff.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has reinstated waste collection services in areas like Gugulethu, Philippi, Crossroads, and Nyanga.

The City suspended its services in these areas due to ongoing attacks and threats to its staff.

The City's MMC for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, said services would resume under security protection.

"The waste collection services will resume as per the normal schedule as from Monday the 9th of October under security protection. We ask the residents to please be patient as we deal with the backlogs which will be starting on Saturday the 7th of October in these affected areas," said Twigg.