Untu welcomes resignation of Transnet Freight Rail CEO Siza Mzimela

The rail division head sent a letter to staff on Thursday, informing them of her resignation and that she planned to stay on until the end of October.

CAPE TOWN - United National Transport Union (Untu) has welcomed the resignation of Transnet's Freight Rail CEO, Siza Mzimela.

Mzimela's resignation comes amid the ongoing parastatal's poor performance, and outcries from the mining industry, and the business community.

Her pending departure comes days after Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby and Chief Financial Officer Nonkululeko Dlamini stepped down.

Untu said the underperformance of the parastatal had led to staff receiving threats of retrenchments.

“Although the exodus of Transnet executives is concerning, Untu is of the view that this presents an opportunity for the government and the Transnet board to break the cycle of political appointments and cadre deployment," said the union's spokesperson, Atenkosi Plaatjie.

Plaatjie added that Mzimela's resignation was an opportunity for an experienced and competent candidate with an understanding of the rail industry to be appointed.

Transnet has appointed Russell Baatjies as acting Transnet Freight Rail Chief Executive.