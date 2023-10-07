SOE failure to submit annual reports 'reflects lack of accountability' - DA

Some of the country's SOEs have repeatedly failed to table their annual financial statements to Parliament, some for up to five years.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed government for how strategic state-owned entities (SOEs) have repeatedly failed to submit their annual reports and financial statements.

SOEs such as Eskom, SAA, and DENEL have failed to table their annual financial statements to Parliament, some for up to five years.

DA deputy chief whip Dr Annelie Lotriet said this violates the country's finance laws.

"The Democratic Alliance strongly condemns the repeated failure of government departments and entities to meet their deadlines for submitting Annual Reports, which reflects a worrying lack of accountability and adherence to legal requirements as outlined in the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

"These annual reports are an essential aspect of government transparency and accountability," said Lotriet.

Minister Pravin Gordhan wrote to parliament this week saying Eskom's external auditors have identified matters that need further investigation, and the financial statements will be finalised this month.