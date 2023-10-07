Case against four women linked to Zulu prince's death postponed

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu - son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was found dead at his Johannesburg home in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four women linked to the death of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been postponed to next month.

Four women appeared in the Johannesburg High Court for pre-sentencing proceedings on Friday, following the Zulu prince's death at his Johannesburg home in 2020.

At the time, police were probing the possibility that Zulu and his business partner could potentially have been drugged, before money and other items were stolen.

Tshegofatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola, and Gontse Tlhoele had been found in possession of stolen items and the pills allegedly used to drug Zulu.

The four were acquitted on charges of murder and possession of drugs but found guilty on charges of theft.

The prince's death shocked the Zulu nation, who regarded him as a pillar of strength to the Zulu royal family.

Court records show that the prince met the accused on a night out clubbing. Later that night, they continued the party at Zulu's home.

His body was found in the complex the next day by a security guard.

The matter has now been rolled over to 17 November for the State to provide further evidence against the accused.