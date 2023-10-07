PowerBall results: Friday, 06 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 06 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 19, 21, 25, 41, 49 PB: 09

PowerBall Plus: 01, 06, 21, 35, 47 PB: 17

For more details visit the National Lottery website.