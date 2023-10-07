'Our pact is with people, not about flying to any moon': Rise Mzansi's Mangera

The party's civic alliances coordinator, Irfaan Mangera made the opening remarks during day two of Rise Mzansi People’s Manifesto Convention, held at Constitution Hill on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rise Mzansi's civic alliances coordinator, Irfaan Mangera said their alliance rests with the people of South Africa and civic society.

Mangera made the opening remarks during day two of Rise Mzansi convention, held at Constitution Hill on Saturday.

The People’s Manifesto Convention, which began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday is hosting 800 delegates, engaging on how to grow South Africa in the lead-up to 2024’s general elections.

Mangera said their involvement in society is crucial to achieving better governance.

“For us, we remain resolute and clear: our pact is not about flying to any moon, nor will we compromise on political alliances before building an alliance with the societies we come from, first. Our pact is with our people.”