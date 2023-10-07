MTN8 final: No road closures, but expect traffic delays, warn KZN police

KZN police said supporters should expect stop and searches, which are to ascertain that vehicles and persons getting into the Moses Mabhida stadium are cleared of any prohibited items.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu Natal police have said although there will be no road closures ahead of Saturday night’s MTN 8 cup final, officials will conduct stop-and-search operations.

Officials warned spectators heading to the Moses Mabhida stadium to watch the live match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to arrive early Saturday afternoon to avoid traffic delays.

Thousands of supporters are expected at the match.

The kick-off is at 6pm.

The police’s Robert Netshiunda said they have safety and security measures in place.

“Although the metro police have confirmed that no road closures will be affected on the day, police-manned stop and searches should be expected in order to ascertain that vehicles and persons getting into the stadium are cleared of any prohibited items.

"Dangerous weapons inclusive of firearms, knives, and bottles are not allowed inside the stadium,” said Netshiunda.