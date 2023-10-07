Minister Cele accused of being raid-focused instead of tackling serious crimes

Some Newlands East residents expressed their frustration as Police Minister Bheki Cele led an Operation Shanela raid in the area on Friday, claiming his focus on raids instead of tackling drug dealers and murderers is misplaced.

DURBAN - Residents of Newlands East in Durban have accused the police of neglecting serious criminal activity in the area.

Some community members were furious when Police Minister Bheki Cele led an Operation Shanela raid in the area on Friday night.

They said the minister was only focusing on raids instead of tackling drug dealers and murderers.

Just after 1 am on Saturday morning, police had closed five illegal shebeens in areas north of Durban.

This included KwaMashu, where the recent cash heists took place.

But things took a different turn in Newlands East, where scuffles broke out with community members who refused to leave an illegal tavern on the police's instructions.

However, Cele said he was not going to allow illegal drinking.

“Most of the kids that you see here, even the people you see here, are young people underage, so there is no legality - nothing that is within the law in this place.”

POLICE READY TO RAID DRUG DEALER-LINKED AREAS

Cele said the men and women in blue were ready to raid areas linked to drug dealers - should they be identified.

This came after Friday night's raid.

He urged the community to also tip the police about criminals living in these areas.

“People had information and gave it to the police, hence why they are here. If [they have] any other information… we will be very pleased to get that information and the police [that] you see here will respond.”