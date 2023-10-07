Mantashe: ANC's biggest mistake has been creating a passive citizenry

The ANC national chairperson made the statement during the party’s Eastern Cape leg of its 2019 manifesto review in the Buffalo City metro on Saturday.

MDANTSANE - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe cited concern over the state of the country, calling it a passive democracy.

He made the statement during the party’s Eastern Cape leg of its 2019 manifesto review in the Buffalo City metro on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape is one of the provinces plagued by poverty, a high unemployment rate, and a lack of service delivery.

Mantashe said the ANC's biggest mistake was allowing South Africans to become passive citizens.

"One of the mistakes we have committed over the years is creating a passive society, people who cannot do anything for themselves. People who sit and wait for service delivery.

"'Government should be doing this and that' that's why we are in trouble now," he added.