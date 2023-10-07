Cosatu calls on WC govt to ensure reasonable working conditions for employees

While observing International Day of Decent Work on Friday, Cosatu's Motlatsi Tsubane said many workers in the province are mistreated in the workplace.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on the Western Cape government to create jobs for workers and ensure reasonable working conditions.

The trade union and its affiliates joined hands on Friday, which was the eve of the International Day of Decent Work to protest at various workplaces throughout Cape Town.

Cosatu provincial chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane said many workers in the province are not treated with respect.

"Workers are partners in a workplace and should be treated in a decent manner. Work given to them should be reasonable."

Tsubane said it is vital that employers comply with Basic Conditions of Employment.

"There are a number of challenges that we are faced with within the departments in the provincial government, whereby there is no compliance in terms of recruitment policies, no compliance in terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment."