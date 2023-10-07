CoCT appeals to residents to protect emergency response staff

On Thursday, firefighters responded to a fire in Uitsig where they were targeted by stone throwers, while on Monday crews attending to a structure alight in Kraaifontein also came under attack.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has appealed to residents to protect emergency response services staff members responding to callouts in their communities.

Firefighting crews came under attack while responding to emergencies twice this past week.

On Thursday, firefighters responded to a structural fire in Uitsig where they were first intimidated by the sound of gunshots and then targeted by stone throwers.

On Monday, crews attending to a structure alight in Greenville in Kraaifontein also came under attack.

While no injuries were reported both fire engines were damaged and will now need to be taken out of service for repairs.

City Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said in both instances - firefighters continued with their duties and extinguished the fires before leaving the scene.

"While firefighters are accustomed to risking their safety on a daily basis against unforgiving flames, they are not trained to handle violent and aggressive, direct attacks from criminals while responding to emergencies. The resulting trauma inflicted upon members in this regard is therefore unacceptable.

"The City will offer a reward of up to R5,000 for any information, including cellphone videos that can help identify such perpetrators and which may lead to their arrest."