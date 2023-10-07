Bad weather conditions to persist in parts of WC throughout weekend - SAWS

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service said bad weather conditions in parts of the Western Cape will continue throughout the weekend.

Heavy rains in the Swellendam area are expected to continue until Sunday, with similar conditions set to remain within the southern parts of the province on Saturday.

"We are expecting a yellow level two warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding and mudslides over the Overberg district, which is still valid for today [Saturday]," said weather forecaster Stacy Colborne.

"By tomorrow [Sunday] most of the rainfall has moved off, we still have some light rain along the south coast, as well as reaching Beaufort West in the early morning,"

Meanwhile, provincial disaster management director, Colin Deiner, said disaster teams were monitoring the situation.

"Nobody has been trapped or missing at this stage, we are obviously doing assessments and assisting with any incidents that could be reported, at the present moment the situation is under control and is stable," said Deiner.