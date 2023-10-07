At least 40 killed in Israel during Hamas fight: Medics

JERUSALEM - At least 40 people have been killed in Israel during fighting with Palestinian militants on Saturday, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical services said in a statement.

"Since the morning hours, MDA teams provided medical care to hundreds of casualties, and pronounced 40 people dead," it said, while the Israeli health ministry confirmed that at least 779 people had been injured and taken to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) on Saturday "unequivocally" condemned attacks by "Hamas terrorists" against Israel and promised to ensure the key US ally has the means to defend itself.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that "there is never any justification for terrorism."

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and will remain in close contact with Israeli partners over the operation, according to the statement.

"We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," Watson added.

In a separate statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering" commitment to Israel's right to defend itself.

"Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an air, sea and land attack on Israel Saturday.

Israel said it was at war with Hamas following the surprise dawn attack from the blockaded Gaza Strip that, according to medics, had so far killed at least 40 people on its territory.