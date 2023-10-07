'An inspiration': Kodwa to Black Coffee as he makes Madison Square history

The Grammy Award winner is set to make history when he performs at the arena by becoming the first South African DJ or producer to achieve such a feat.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa congratulated Black Coffee for headlining at Madison Square Garden.

The Umlazi-born artist will be supported by South African duo Major League DJz, who have also made a name for themselves beyond the country's borders.

“In April, Black Coffee was among the South African Grammy Award winners honoured by the minister for achievement on the global stage,” said the department’s spokesperson, Litha Mpondwana.

“Minister Kodwa says from the street of Umlazi, Umtata, to the world’s most famous music arenas, Black Coffee has been an inspiration to the young and old. He continues to scale the great heights of world music.”

In addition to the Major League DJs, some of the country's greats, including Oskido, Msaki, and Mondli Ngcobo will also join the award-winning DJ on stage.

They took to social media to express their excitement for the history-making performance.

The show will also feature a 12-piece orchestra, surprise guests, and a 360-degree stage setup.

“It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my Madison Square Garden debut for many years,” said the 47-year-old on social media.