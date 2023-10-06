Zandile Gumede corruption case returns to court after two-day adjournment

The court proceedings of the former eThekwini mayor and her 21 co-accused were adjourned after it was revealed that one of the accused did not have a lawyer.

DURBAN - The trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, returns to court on Friday morning after a two-day adjournment.

The trial had been set down for two weeks, but proceedings were adjourned after it came to light that one of the accused needed a new lawyer.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused face over 2,700 counts of fraud, theft, money laundering, and racketeering charges linked to a solid waste tender.

During their previous court appearance, the Durban High Court was informed that accused 9, Cynthia Nzuza, did not have a lawyer.

Judge Charmaine Balton postponed the matter until Friday morning.

If the trial does proceed, a State witness will give evidence about how the Solid Waste Department operated.

Mobile phones are still not allowed in court, and members of the media are prohibited from filming and recording the audio of the proceedings.

The trial is set down until 17 October.