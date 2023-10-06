Western Cape sees 39 road closures due to recent storms

Heavy rain lashed the province over the Heritage Day long weekend - leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

CAPE TOWN - About 39 roads in the Western Cape province remain closed as a result of the recent storm.

Mopping-up operations are still taking place, 10 days after the storm battered the province.

On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provided an update on the status of some of the major roads.

He said while in some instances the closures are partial, others are completely closed off.

"At Botrivier where the N2 is closed, it is a major washaway. Engineers are busy accessing. Some of the areas still need to dry out before we can get a proper assessment."

Winde added that there are no quick fixes to the issues.

"The opportunity is to build back with perhaps more volume underneath those roadways because we know that with climate change, we are having more rain in a shorter period of time. So, we need to be able to deal with that water flow. Let's make sure that road washaway actually helps us going forward into the future."