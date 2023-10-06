Policy compliance Cosatu's cry this International Day of Decent Work

Cosatu provincial chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane said workers in Cape Town face a number of challenges, especially in provincial government.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliates joined hands at a number of workplaces throughout Cape Town on Friday to highlight the International Day of Decent Work.

The day is to recognise the role of trade unions and workers' rights.

The trade union was set to hand over various memorandums to employers and government officials in the city.

Speaking to Eyewitness News outside the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Cosatu provincial chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane said workers in Cape Town face a number of challenges, especially in the provincial government.

"There is no compliance in terms of recruitment policies, no compliance in terms of Basic Conditions of Employment so those are the issues we are highlighting."