Nzimande set to announce final decision on placing Unisa under administration

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande served the university with a notice, following a scathing report into its affairs by an independent assessor.

Nzimande served the university with a notice, following a scathing report into its affairs by an independent assessor.

The report, by Professor Themba Mosia, describes how millions of rands were misused under the watch of both the university’s council and management.



Mosia recommended that the university be placed under administration.

Unisa was dealt a major blow by Mosia's report which highlighted financial mismanagement and other maladministration.

In August, Unisa’s council was given seven days to make written representations on why it should not be placed under administration.

But the minister has slammed the university council.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi: "Being mindful of the legal and administrative requirements, the minister awaited the response of the Unisa council and nothing of substance happened within the month. Instead, the council is going about its business as if there is no pending decision to be taken."

Nzimande said that he cannot wait indefinitely and will be announcing his decision on Friday.