NPA concerned about Sonia Mbele's ill health claims after court no-show

The actress and director, alongside her two co-accused, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing, face 42 counts of tax evasion charges in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) raised concerns about the claims of ill health by actress and director, Sonia Mbele.

Mbele and her two co-accused face 42 counts of tax evasion charges in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, however, she failed to appear.

Mbele, Yolisa Gqunta, and Rebone Sesing were directors of The Real Housewives of South Africa stable.

Mbele's failure to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court had the NPA seeking further answers about her exact medical condition.

Mbele had submitted a doctor's certificate on two occasions now, claiming to have had a surgical medical condition.

But the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said they were concerned by this.

"We as the prosecution have requested that those should be declared to the court so that we can know whether or not these are legitimate and serious health concerns that necessitate that this matter be delayed."

While the warrant of arrest for Mbele has been stayed once again, the court issued a final warning, saying she must appear on 20 October.