Mantsoe Pout joins 947

JOHANNESBURG - From 7 October, your mornings are about to become unforgettable, thanks to radio host and podcaster Mantsoe Tsatsi joining the 947 Weekend Breakfast Show.

Armed with contagious enthusiasm and talent, Tsatsi, also known as Mantsoe Pout, is a go-getter with a mission to accomplish: to take her listeners on an exhilarating journey through topics such as music, health, and cuisine, to name a few.

Congrats Mantsoe 🥳🥂 ' Anathi 💫 (@AnathiSeyisi) October 6, 2023

Oh my god, welcome back 🎉🎊💐❤️ ' Setloholo sa Makgolokoe 🧡 (@Misflomol) October 6, 2023

Yey!! Welcome back fav! 🙌🏾 ' Pearl Mashoene (@PearlMashoene) October 6, 2023

Mantsoe Tsatsi announced her departure from Metro FM last month, and that she would be hosting her final show on Friday night.

Tsatsi is a superstar not only on the radio but also on television, and as the host of the well-liked podcast series, Moments with Mantsoe.

She has captivated audiences with her open discussions with some of South Africa's most popular figures, and is bringing that same enchantment to radio.