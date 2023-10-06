'Justice for Senzo Meyiwa' march cancelled over safety concerns

Organisers of the march claimed to be receiving threats.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of a march themed “Justice for Senzo Meyiwa” cancelled their demonstration claiming to be receiving threats.

A group affiliated with some family members of the accused was set to march in Pretoria’s CBD to the High Court on Friday afternoon.

Five men are standing trial for the Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo.

The march was organised by Sinqobile - the sister of accused number 4, Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

The group was set to demonstrate calling for impartiality from the judge and fair treatment of all council involved.

The group also wants all those who were in the house when Senzo Meyiwa was killed, including his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo to be arrested and for the parallel docket which has them as the accused to be commissioned.

Organisers told Eyewitness News that they were cancelling the march out of safety concerns.

The trial did not sit today as the defence asked for time to familiarise themselves with the statement of the next state witness a cellphone expert.

The matter is set to resume on Monday.