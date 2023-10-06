Hawks arrest man in Joburg for possession of explosives

The 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation received information about a foreign national carrying explosives in a bus from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg.

It mentioned that the explosives were intended for drop-off at the Bosman train station in Pretoria.

Katlego Mogale, the Hawks spokesperson, said that the bus the man was travelling on was intercepted by the police along the N14 onramp to Johannesburg on Friday.

"They managed to tactically contain it on the N14 onramp to Johannesburg where the identified suspect was arrested, and his luggage was searched wherein the explosives were discovered.

“The suspect will be appearing in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of illegal possession of explosives."