Govt-commissioned report recommends increase of child support grant

Researchers at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute who compiled the report, outlined that an increase would require an additional R23 billion annually from the National Treasury.

JOHANNESBURG - A government-commissioned report has recommended an increase for the child support grant by R250 to place it on par with the food poverty line of R760.

Researchers at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute who compiled the report, outlined that an increase would require an additional R23 billion annually from the National Treasury.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu received the special report looking into social grants on Friday.

The senior researcher at UCT Children's Institute Katherine Hall said the child support grant's value had diminished with rising inflation.

"Recently, we have seen massive food inflation, so you see that line suddenly widening. So, this is an urgent issue it also means that even asking to increase the child support grant to the poverty line is not asking for something more. It's asking to regain what has been lost over time."