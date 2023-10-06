Gondongwana shuts his eyes to livid Cosatu members

The trade unions' march reached its first stop with workers submitting a memorandum to National Treasury representatives, instead of the finance minister, on the International Day of Decent Work.

PRETORIA – Workers affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) gathered outside the National Treasury in Pretoria expressed frustration over news that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana would not be the one to receive their memorandum.

The trade unions' march reached its first stop with workers submitting a memorandum to National Treasury on Friday.

The memorandum includes demands for government to address the rising cost of living.

As International Day of Decent Work activities continue across the country, tensions remained high in central Pretoria as representatives from National Treasury received Cosatu's memorandum.

Samwu's Karabo Ramahuma has addressed the crowd gathered outside the National Treasury offices in Pretoria, where they have been told Finance Minister Enoch Gogongwana is not available to receive #COSATU's memorandum of demands.@motsoere_gloria pic.twitter.com/jKn45Ejpfb ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2023

The union federation said it was unacceptable that the minister was unavailable when he was made aware of the march two weeks ago.

Stadi Mngomezulu, a representative from the department, took to the stage to respond to the submission.

But he was met with great disdain and promises of violence from some of the workers.

The crowd made its way to Tshwane House to demand answers from Mayor Cilliers Brink over the wage dispute that led to the dismissal of over 100 employees.