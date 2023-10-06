Former WC police officer handed life sentence for girlfriend's murder

The former officer, Richard Smit, pleaded guilty to the January 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Natasha Boosie, and was sentenced to life behind bars in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer was sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend in Piketberg.

Natasha Booise was shot and killed in front of her loved ones in January 2022.

Richard Smit, who worked as a court orderly at the Piketberg Magistrates Court, was arrested hours after the gun attack.

The former South African Police Service (Saps) member was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Before sentencing him to life imprisonment, the Western Cape High Court found Smit guilty of assault, premeditated murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, handling a firearm while under the influence, and pointing a firearm.

The former police officer pleaded guilty to all charges but denied that the murder was planned.

However, in a record two-day trial, the State managed to prove premeditation.

Smit shot and killed Booise on 2 January 2022 after he spotted the deceased along the Main Road in Piketberg while taking pictures with family members, including her young son.

He drove off after the shooting and later handed himself to the police.

The court heard that before the shooting incident, the accused drove to the deceased's home looking for her and then messaged and called Booise, questioning her whereabouts.