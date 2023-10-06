Eskom implements alternating Stage 1 and Stage 2 load shedding for the weekend

Eskom adds that a suspension of power cuts will be implemented from 5am until 16pm on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom says Stage 2 load shedding will continue until 5am on Saturday “to allow further replenishment of the pumped storage dams”.

Thereafter, it noted, Stage 1 load shedding will be effected from 5am on Saturday to 5am on Sunday.

Eskom adds that a suspension of power cuts will be implemented from 5am until 16pm on Sunday.

“Stage 1 loadshedding will then resume from 16:00 until 05:00 on Monday,” Eskom explained.

The power utility says it will keep the nation updated should any changes affecting the national electricity grid occur.

“An update on the week ahead will be shared on Sunday.”