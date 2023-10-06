DA condemns govt entities & depts' failure to submit annual financial reports

The entities include the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, arms manufacturer Denel and South African Airways.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the repeated failures of government departments and entities to submit annual reports.

The entities include the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), arms manufacturer DENEL and South African Airways (SAA).

The party's Annelie Lotriet said failing to meet the deadlines makes it hard to hold people accountable.

DA deputy chief whip Annelie Lotriet said SAA last finalised its annual financial statements five years ago - in 2018.

She said Denel, which last published its accounts three years ago, is planning to complete audits for the past three years only in November.

State-owned diamond miner Alexkor, which is also financially distressed, is a year behind in its reporting.

"The Democratic Alliance strongly condemns the repeated failure of government departments and entities to meet their deadlines for submitting annual reports to Parliament, which reflects a worrying lack of accountability and adherence to legal requirements as outlined in the Public Finance Management Act."

Lotriet said NSFAS hopes to submit its 2022/23 statements by the end of March next year.

She said this failure directly impacts the ability of Parliament and the public to assess government performance and hold officials accountable.