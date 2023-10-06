Councillor killings in Nongoma likely due to political changes - KZN Safety MEC

At least three NFP councillors were targeted in the northern KZN municipality in a space of two months.

DURBAN - Community Safety MEC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Sipho Hlomuka believes the recent political killings in Nongoma are caused by a change of power in the municipality.

The northern KZN municipality had previously been run by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) through a coalition, but recent changes saw the party lose power.

Now, with the recent attacks, mainly on National Freedom Party (NFP) councillors, the MEC said he believes the political changes are the root cause of it all.

At least three NFP councillors have been targeted in the Nongoma Local Municipality in a space of two months.

Hlomuka said during the IFP's term in office, there was calm.

"From November 2021, no councillor was killed when there was a coalition between the IFP and [Democratic Alliance] DA or the IFP and [Economic Freedom Fighters] EFF, at the time."

However, he said the trouble started after changes in council.

"After August this year, when there was a change of leadership of changes in the municipality - a coalition of ANC, NFP AND EFF - we are seeing the attacks on councillors."

Various political parties are meanwhile set to meet in Durban on Monday to chart a way forward ahead of the 2024 polls.