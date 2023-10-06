Cosatu to lead nationwide march as it observes International Day of Decent Work

Workers affiliated with trade unions across the country are set to take to the streets in demand of decent working conditions and pay for employees in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Union federation Cosatu is set to lead a nationwide march as it observes the International Day of Decent Work.

Seven October was dubbed the International Day of Decent Work in 2008, to recognise the role of trade unions and workers' rights.

Thousands of workers are expected to gather in different locations around the country, to march for better working conditions and wages.

In the City of Tshwane, the federation says it will be marching to Tshwane House to demand answers from the metro's executive on the ongoing wage dispute between city employees affiliated with union, Samwu, and the city.

At least 100 employees affiliated with the union have been dismissed by the City of Tshwane after a protest that saw some workers abandon their duties.

The protest was over wage increases that were not implemented by the city.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Samwu and nurses' union, Denosa, have confirmed their participation in the march.

Motorists are warned of traffic disruptions in the city, as the march is expected to affect the flow of traffic in some parts of the Pretoria CBD.