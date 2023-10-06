Cosatu reiterates call for Tshwane to reinstate workers booted over wage strike

Despite Mayor Cilliers Brink agreeing to accept a memorandum from the federation, he was not available to do so on the International Day of Descent Work.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling for the reinstatement of workers dismissed in the City of Tshwane for participating in a stayaway.

The trade union federation led a march in Pretoria on Friday, where hundreds of workers gathered in commemoration of International Day of Descent Work.

Despite Mayor Cilliers Brink agreeing to accept a memorandum from the federation, he was not available to do so.

Following a long day of marching Cosatu said it's disappointed that Brink did not keep his word.

However, this did not stop the federation from voicing its demands outside the city's headquarters.

While the mayor was not available, the City Manager Johann Mettler was ready to receive the memorandum but could not do so due to a violent crowd.

Cosatu said the city should pay the wage increases it promised workers and reinstate all workers who have been dismissed as a result of the wage dispute.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi said the livelihood of workers in the city is not valued: "Comrades, we cannot be treated like glorified slaves in a democratic country."

ALSO READ:

*Gondongwana shuts his eyes to livid Cosatu members

Meanwhile, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) joined Cosatu in a protest on Friday.

They came together in a peaceful protest outside the Western Cape Provincial Legislature.

Popcru provincial secretary Pat Raolane told Eyewitness News that it was using the International Day of Descent Work to highlight the government's failure to fulfill wage increase agreements for public servants.

Raolane said the government has not lived up to its agreements - that were made in March - related to a 7% wage increase for public service employees.

"During the public servants strike there was a multi-term agreement and the employer just reneged from it."

Raolane said there has been a reversal in the gains that have been achieved since the agreements were made.

"Collective bargaining agreements should always be adhered to. We can't renege, we can't go back. This is the reason why today we are saying to the world out there that 'labour rights are human rights as well'."

Cosatu said various memorandums were handed to government officials to resolve the matter.