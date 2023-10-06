Corruption trial against Zandile Gumede and co-accused postponed again

The group including former eThekwini councillors is facing corruption charges linked to the illegal awarding of tenders for the Durban Solid Waste Department.

DURBAN - The trial of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others has been postponed yet again.

Proceedings were expected to continue on Friday following an adjournment on Tuesday.

This trial has been plagued by continuous delays, and Friday’s proceedings were no different as they began later than usual.

The trial was on hold since Tuesday to allow accused number 9, Cynthia Nzuza who previously said she would represent herself, to get lawyers.

On Friday, the court learned that she has now applied for legal aid.

Judge Sharmaine Balton subsequently postponed the matter, pending an outcome of the legal aid application.

It has now been set down for two weeks.