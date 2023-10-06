City Power collected R1.4m from Joburg CBD since start off cut-off operations

The city’s power utility has been undergoing a revenue collection drive throughout the metro, urging residents to pay for the services they consume to avoid being cut off from the electricity supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power urged residents in the metro to pay for the services they consumed to avoid drastic measures, such as cutting off operations by the city.

This came after City Power engaged in a revenue collection drive in Newtown on Thursday, where it cut off power to businesses that owed a collective of R33 million to the city.

The utility said these drives were vital, as they helped the city collect funds that could be used in other areas.

WATCH: Joburg City Power's cut-off operation met with resistance

General Manager Arsenio Cossa said these operations were extremely effective.

"We have managed to collect R1.4 million in the inner city alone since the start of these operations, so I believe they are effective."