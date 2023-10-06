BMA guards to manage 'access control', maximise facilitation of trade in SA

The Border Managment Authority is a newly established entity that has sole command of the country’s 72 points of entry.

JOHANNESBURG - Addressing congestion at certain border posts to maximise the facilitation of trade as well as stabilising the movement of people is high on the agenda of the Border Management Authority (BMA).

The BMA is a newly established entity that has sole command of the country’s 72 points of entry.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the official launch of the BMA in Limpopo.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, head of the BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said to date, their border guards have intercepted more than 100,000 people trying to enter South Africa illegally.

ALSO READ:

BMA a good concept, but implementation of duties wanting – Researcher

BMA commissioner wants to address the issue of SA's porous borders

For the first time since democracy, the country has guards who have the responsibility to enforce various acts in relation to the country’s borders.

Masiapato explained their jurisdiction: "From the border fence, we call it the internationally recognised border line of the republic, the BMA works 10km from that border line into the country. That whole area there is actually a border law enforcement area."

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the issue SA had when it came to border control was that soldiers were deployed to deal with work that was out of their scope.

"People who just cross the border cannot be dealt with by soldiers, soldiers are trained to kill. So, the border guards, their job is what you call access control."

The BMA has absorbed officials from various departments who are now under their control.