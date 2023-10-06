BMA a good concept, but implementation of duties wanting – researcher

The Border Management Authority (BMA) was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, but questions arose around whether it could potentially run the risk of streamlining corruption and inefficiency at the borders.

JOHANNESBURG - On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the Border Management Authority (BMA) in Limpopo.

The BMA was established earlier in 2023 as a public entity and has sole command over South Africa's 72 borders.

The BMA streamlined the management of the country's borders under Home Affairs and was supported by various departments, such as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

But did the BMA run the risk of streamlining corruption and inefficiency at the borders?

The senior migration researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Margaret Manyoni, said the formation of the BMA was a good concept, but its implementation of duties was wanting.

“For this BMA to be fully functional, it will take up to 15 years, and it will need up to R10 billion a year - that cost is way too much.”

She said another issue was that the BMA would place further burden on an already strained Home Affairs system.

“The Department of Home Affairs, under which the BMA will run, it's like placing more responsibility on an already strained Home Affairs.”