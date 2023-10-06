Anti-apartheid activist Ramsamy inducted into Swimming Hall of Fame

Ramsamy was a founding member of the South African Council on Sport, established in 1973. He would later become the chairperson of the South African Non-Racial Olympic Committee in 1976.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Sam Ramsamy is one of 13 individuals inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame earlier this week - as part of the Class of 2023 “honoree” for his lifelong contribution to the sport.

Ramsamy went into exile in the United Kingdom in the 1970s due to his anti-apartheid activism.

He, along with others, played a prominent role in championing an international sports boycott against South Africa.

Following the Soweto uprisings in 1976, Ramsamy petitioned countries to formalise a boycott of South African sports, culminating in the Gleneagles Agreement 1977.

During the country’s transition to democracy, he encouraged international support for the black sports body, the National Olympic Committee of South Africa, and became its head in 1991. At the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, Ramsamy led the first non-racial South African team to the games.

He’s currently the vice president of World Aquatics, formerly Fina, an honorary life vice president of Swimming SA and the sport’s head in Africa.

Alongside Ramsamy the inductees for the Class of 2023 are American swimmer Michael Phelps who retired after the Rio 2016 Games with 28 Olympic medals (23 gold) and 33 World Aquatics Championships podium trips.

Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry who is a seven-time Olympic medallist and currently Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation is also part of the crop.

Ramsamy has also been awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by the South African government, as well as the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award by the Association of National Olympic Committees for his decades-long work to root out discrimination in the sporting fraternity.