2 of 4 cash-in-transit robbery suspects killed in shootout from Limpopo - SAPS

Earlier on Friday, police in KwaZulu-Natal were involved in a bloody shootout after raiding a suspected safe house in the north Durban township, resulting in the deaths of four men.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that two of the four suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed during a shootout in KwaMashu on Friday morning were from Limpopo.

Earlier on Friday, police in KwaZulu-Natal were involved in a bloody shootout after raiding a suspected safe house in the north Durban township, resulting in the deaths of four men.

The men are suspected of being behind the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists in the eThekwini district.

Over the last three days, there have been two separate cash-in-transit heists in KwaMashu.

In both incidents, the vehicles were bombed with explosives.

According to sources, many of the explosives used in cash-in-transit robberies are illegally obtained from mines in the northern parts of the country.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, said that Limpopo registration plates were part of the evidence retrieved by police at the safe house.

"Police investigations into these cash-in-transit robberies continue, The matter has been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation also."

Police say they have launched a manhunt for more suspects.