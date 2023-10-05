World Teachers' Day: Educators' impact in society is invaluable, says Motshekga

This year, the day was commemorated under the theme: 'The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.'

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Teachers' Day on Thursday.

The day is set aside to raise awareness about the important contribution teachers make across the world.

This year, the day was commemorated under the theme: "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage."

Addressing the 23rd National Teaching Awards on Thursday, Minister Angie Motshekga lauded the role of teachers, saying their impact on society is invaluable.

"It fills my heart with immeasurable joy for their undying commitment to the valuable course of basic education," said Motshekga.

When the Department launched Teachers' Month on Sunday, Motshekga acknowledged that the country's educators work under "extremely difficult circumstances."

"We are very cognisant of the fact that teachers in the country work under extremely difficult circumstances and they are the centre that holds the system together. So, in the midst of the lack of other educational resources, our teachers continue to remain the only available and most critical resource," said Motshekga.