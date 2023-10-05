Wheelchair bodybuilder Butler seeks funds to fly SA's flag high in Spain

“The expenses run around R47,500, I have a sponsor for accommodation which is R8000, so far that is the only sponsor I've managed to get and my Back a Buddy page has R1500 paid in so far. Any assistance would be appreciated, I've managed to get some cash together for plane tickets which have been paid with the accommodation thus far” said Butler to Eyewitness News.

JOHANNESBURG – South African wheelchair bodybuilder Shaun Butler is pumping iron to represent the country at the Physical Culture Association (PCA) World Championships in Malaga, Spain, on 19 November.

But he needs an extra push to be able to flex on stage.

“The expenses run around R47,500, I have a sponsor for accommodation which is R8,000, so far that is the only sponsor I've managed to get and my Back a Buddy page has R1,500 paid in so far. Any assistance would be appreciated. I've managed to get some cash together for plane tickets which have been paid with the accommodation thus far,” Butler told Eyewitness News.

The athlete who was chosen by PCA South Africa took up bodybuilding in 2022 and has since made his mark in the sporting code.

FILE: South African wheelchair bodybuilder Shaun Butler. Picture: wheelfitbutler/Instagram.

“I set a mental goal at the beginning of 2023 that I want to compete internationally this year. I have been on a strict diet and training regimen since October 2022. The mental, physical and emotional toll has been daunting while balancing a career and social calendar.”

A motorcycle accident in 2014 left the athlete paralysed. He had been part of a charitable motorcycle ride when he hit an oil spill on a winding hill. He crashed his T3/4 vertebrae and dislocated his T5/6 vertebrae.

“The aftermath of my accident ignited a fervent passion for fitness that defied all odds. It granted me a newfound sense of freedom and inclusion. Exploring various sports, from hand cycling to CrossFit, I uncovered a passion that liberated me from my limitations.”



Butler said watching his brother compete as a bodybuilder made him want to see what he could do on the stage. He has also learned that every athlete experiences the same emotional, physical and emotional toll - irrelevant of disability.

“Witnessing my brother's competitions and encountering a local wheelchair division competitor ignited a spark. Their example demonstrated that even with a disability, I could engage in the rigorous world of bodybuilding. Bolstered by the support of my brother and partner, I embraced the challenge and entered the arena.”



South Africa has a few wheelchair bodybuilders with only two athletes competing competitively and internationally.

The athlete tells Eyewitness News that sporting federations are working hand in hand with Nick Scott, the founder and driving force of Wheelchair Bodybuilding USA, who is directly involved with the world’s biggest stage Olympia and Arnold Classic to develop the sport.

“The biggest effort needs to go into development and exposure of the participation of the athletes currently participating – irrelevant of the federation they compete in. The lack of competitor numbers in South Africa means that many federations do not take our division seriously. iIf we can get more exposure to showcase that it is possible, I am quite sure that we will be able to get more participants involved to grow this sport.”

