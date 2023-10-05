Go

WATCH: Joburg City Power's cut-off operation met with resistance

Amina Varnia who is the owner of RSL Trust Company has expressed frustration over the ongoing City Power cut-off operations.

City Power officials embarked on an electricity cut-off operation in Newtown, Johannesburg, targeting non-paying business on 5 October 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
05 October 2023 15:45

JOHANNESBURG - City Power's cut-off operation has been met with resistance by some businesses who claim their accounts are up to date.

The utility is currently on a cut-off operation to disconnect power to 16 properties around Newtown that collectively owe the city R33 million.

RSL Trust Company - a curtain shop in Fordsburg - is among those that argue that such operations are unlawful.

Amina Varnia - who is the owner of RSL Trust Company - has expressed frustration over the ongoing City Power operation.

Varnia said over the last four years, her power has continually been disconnected by the utility - adding that it was unacceptable.

"I manage about 35 accounts and they are all paid in full. Why would I neglect an account where I trade from?"

Varnia added that on multiple days, she was left without electricity due to cut-off operations.

This is the second building where the City Power team was met with tension when it tried to disconnect power.

