Tshwane emergency services warns residents against protracted heatwave

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane's Emergency Management Service (EWN) urges Gauteng residents to take precautions against the heatwave as many parts of the province experience high temperatures on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a heatwave warning across the province, with temperatures in Pretoria expected to reach 35 degrees.

Tshwane EMS said it's important to stay hydrated and to stay out of the sun when possible.

The heatwave is expected to last until Sunday.

"The following precautionary measures can be taken; staying hydrated by drinking copious amounts of water, limiting outdoor activities (especially during the hottest time of the day), wearing loose clothing and avoiding dark-coloured clothing where possible, remaining in the shade where possible.

"Keeping an eye on vulnerable individuals, ensuring that children or animals are not left in parked vehicles, avoiding strenuous physical activity, if possible," said spokesperson Charles Mabaso.