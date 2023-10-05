Sonia Mbele fails to pitch in court, again

After failing to make an appearance last week in court, claiming not to be well, Mbele submitted another medical certificate on Thursday saying she has a surgical medical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - Actress and director Sonia Mbele has once again failed to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for her tax evasion case.

Mbele and two others are facing 42 counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act.

The three are directors of reality show stable, The Real Housewives of South Africa.

After failing to make an appearance last week in court, claiming not to be well, Mbele submitted another medical certificate on Thursday.

The prosecution told the court that Mbele's note states that she has a surgical medical condition.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explains: "We raised concerns as the prosecution because we cannot have undue delays and we raised our concerns with the court and the court then marked the issue final. We hope all three will be present on the 20 October.”

A warrant for Mbele's arrest was stayed once again, but magistrate Susan du Pisanie warned that this would be for the last time.

Her two co-accused and fellow directors of _The Real Housewives of South Africa - _appeared before the court but also were also warned to return to court on 20 October 2023, and Mbele is expected to be beside them.