SA Weather Service issues heatwave warning for parts of Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a heatwave warning for parts of Gauteng.

The weather service reported that very hot temperatures are expected in many parts of the province from Thursday, which would continue until Sunday.

Forecaster Wayne Venter explained that this was due to a high-pressure system in the atmosphere resulting in an increase in surface temperature.

"It's best to stay hydrated during this time, drink a lot of water, limit any outdoor activities if you can, and also try to wear loose clothing and remain in the shade as much as possible if you decide to go outside," he advised.