SA's border management rests on the Border Management Authority's shoulders

While BMA focuses on border control, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that the South African National Defence Force is country’s first line of defence at border posts.

JOHANNESBURG - Border management across South Africa’s 72 ports of entry is now under the sole command of the Border Management Authority (BMA).

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who attended the official launch of the BMA in Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said while the BMA has sole command over the borders, various government departments retain their policy and legislative responsibilities when it comes to border control.

The BMA under the helm of Commissioner Michael Masiapato will better manage the country’s borders.

But while BMA focuses on border control, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remains the country’s first line of defence at border posts.

"The South African National Defence Force remains responsible for border protection and safeguarding. They remain responsible for securing the people of South Africa," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the BMA has signed implementation protocols and agreements with South African Revenue Services, South African Police Services and SANDF.