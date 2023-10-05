Police-to-population ratio partially why Saps not fully effective: WC MEC Allen

Western Cape has recently been facing a spate of serious and violent crimes, with Minister of the Police Bheki Cele saying the province recorded over 100 murders within one week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said unacceptable police-to-population ratio levels were part of the reasons why the South African Police Service (Saps) was unable to be fully effective in combatting crime.

The province has been hit by a spate of serious and violent crimes in recent days.

This includes at least three mass murders in Gugulethu and Mfuleni, and the murder of two police officers.

Earlier in the week, a decapitated body was found in Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain, and in the latest incident on Wednesday, a man was shot and killed in an apparent hit in Milnerton.

While briefing the media earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said Western Cape recorded more than 100 murders within the space of one week.

Allen said this clearly demonstrates why the deployment of police officers should be based on data, and evidence, and where the murder and overall crime rate is the highest.

"Every year, as the Western Cape government, we submit our Policing Needs and Priorities to the national Minister of Police's Office, highlighting the shortfalls and where urgent resource allocations are required.

“This has and continues, however, to be ignored. Effectively combatting murders will require Saps to completely overhaul their operations. There is a need for the national minister to show urgency in this regard."