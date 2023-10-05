NSFAS officials assure MPs that plans to resolve its problems underway

The student financial aid scheme has been facing several issues recently, including its new direct-payment system, delays in resolving student appeals, and the accreditation of student accommodation.

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) assured the National Assembly that their plan to resolve their problems is underway.

Among other issues, NSFAS faces challenges related to its new direct-payment system, delays in resolving student appeals, and the accreditation of student accommodation.

Acting NSFAS CEO, Masile Ramorwesi, stated that efforts were being made to address the situation.

"We are reacting to the challenges that have been identified and the need for leadership improvement in the organisation," said Ramorwesi.

Ramorwesi mentioned that NSFAS had also received directives from the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Blade Nzimande.

"The executive committee of the board, with the full support of the board, met once a week to provide oversight and monitor progress on the key areas that have been identified and the directives from the minister," he added.

Ramorwesi informed the National Assembly that the NSFAS board would continue to assist management in resolving its problems.